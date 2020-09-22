One of the biggest Irish singles of the moment, Dreams, is that of the Irish female artist collective Irish Women In Harmony.

It has been announced now that the group of amazing women are looking for the next generation to join them for their Christmas single.

Taking to Instagram, the ladies explained that they wish to have a group of 12 girls under the age of 12 to create a tween choir.

“Do you love to sing? We want you to be apart of our Xmas project.

“Get involved in our nationwide, open call out, talent search for young female singers, all ages up to 12yrs old. Spread the news far & wide”.

If interested, girls are asked to send a 30-second video of them singing Dreams to [email protected]

Alternatively, you can post the video on social media mentioning @IrishWomenInHarmony with the hashtag #IWIHSEARCH

Entries can also be sent in via direct message.

Any child submitting their entries must have permission from a parent or guardian.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Wednesday 30th September.

The single ‘Dreams’ was released earlier this summer in aid of Safe Ireland, an organisation created to aid women and children in crisis.

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter RuthAnne, came up with the initiative which has shone a spotlight on the serious Irish female talent within the music industry. Ruthanne spoke about the single upon its release.

“There are so many amazing trailblazers and emerging female artists and musicians in Ireland. In what sometimes seems like a male dominated industry in this country, we feel like it’s important to inspire the young girls of today by showcasing all of the incredible women in Irish music.

“More importantly, we wanted to come together as the Irish Women in Harmony to raise awareness and funds for a charity close to all of our hearts, Safe Ireland, who support domestic abuse victims and survivors.

“During lockdown the rates of reported abuse have risen by a frightening 25% and we want to help in whatever way we can.

“We are covering an iconic song, ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries.

“Dolores was an influence and inspiration to all of us so we wanted to pay homage to her.

“Having all of us coming together, women supporting women is exactly what’s needed and we hope this movement spreads far and wide and inspires others.”