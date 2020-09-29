An Irish girl who stars in a new Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams music video says she thought she was being scammed when she was first contacted.

Florence Ojo, who runs a clothing range, was filmed in her home in Jobstown in Dublin for the video for their song Entrepreneur.

Ms Ojo runs MIO (Moulded-Inside_Out), an online blog beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips.

The video features black business owners around the globe, and so far has over 8.5 million views on YouTube.

Florence says she only realised it was really happening when the film crew arrived at her house from Paris.

“I thin it was when I saw the crew that I was like ‘Oh my God, this is real,” she said.