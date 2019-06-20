Northern Ireland’s Two Door Cinema Club have put out a call on their social media channels to locate a giant missing prop which was specifically for their upcoming gig at Glastonbury.

Yesterday, there was a break in at their lockup unit near Gatwick. Luckily, relatively little was stolen with the exception of the specially commissioned prop – which was only delivered from the US last week.

This giant prop is pretty hard to miss as it’s 35ft in length and comes in the form of an inflatable fire extinguisher. It’s red in colour and has the band’s name written along the side.

Bizarrely, the prop was stolen while fully inflated.

With just a week to go until the big Glastonbury gig, let’s hope they get their hands on it!