By Anna O’Donoghue

Cardi B has taken to Instagram to give a shout out to Irish artist, Emmalene Blake.

The Dublin-based muralist posted a photo of her most recent piece depicting the rapper and the text, “coronaviiiiiiiiirus”.

For those of you who don’t speak fluent Cardi B, she has inadvertently become the soundtrack to the global pandemic after she took to her socials to talk about the virus.

A song featuring the rapper shouting “coronavirus” has even made it up the iTunes chart.

Cardi reposted the snap of Blake’s piece with the caption:

Ireland take quarantine serious

The post has so far racked up over 2M likes.

You may know Emmalene Blake from other stand-out pieces such as, Lizzo, Sr. Michael from Derry Girls, Katie Taylor and journalist Lyra Mckee.

The Dublin-based aritst paints passion pieces often influenced by current national and international events and issues, including human rights campaigns, environmental issues, mental health awareness and homelessness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmalene Blake / ESTR (@emmaleneblake) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:17pm PST