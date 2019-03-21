There has been much speculation about a brand new festival in Ireland.

KALEIDOSCOPE has been announced this afternoon.

It’s described as ‘a tantalising new three day camping festival for family and friends.

Russborough House, Blessington will play host to its first EVER festival from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th June 2019.’

Inspired by Electric Picnic, KALEIDOSCOPE will harness the magic of the Little Picnic’s entertainment and family campsites and transport it to this brand new venue.

Kaleidoscope will have a loyalty ticket scheme that will reward you with special prices if you have attended Electric Picnic in the past.

Full details of music line-up, entertainment and activities will be announced soon.

