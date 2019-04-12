A brand new festival, KALEIDOSCOPE, was announced on March 21st.

It’s described as ‘a tantalising new three day camping festival for family and friends.

Russborough House, Blessington will play host to its first EVER festival from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th June 2019.’

Inspired by Electric Picnic, KALEIDOSCOPE will harness the magic of the Little Picnic’s entertainment and family campsites and transport it to this brand new venue.

The festival promises to be three days of high energy, full colour, multi–stage entertainment over 16 stages, designed to entice and enthral all, from babes in arms to those eligible for a bus pass!

It offers specific programs for ‘smallies’, for 4-8, 8-12 and 12-16 year olds, together with all the festival favourites for adults of all ages.

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday April 16th at 9am.

Festival organisers say “It is no accident that Kaleidoscope’s gates open the very day schools finish for the summer, giving families the opportunity to move straight from the classroom to the campsite and start their summers off with a bang!

With years of festival experience under their belt, Electric Picnic, Event Fuel and The Tenth Man, can almost anticipate the needs and desires of family festival-goers. Entertainment, imaginative and programming is key, as is accessibility and setting. And Russborough delivers on all. An expansive 200 acre estate located just 20km from Dublin in Co. Wicklow, just off the N81, Kaleidoscope is designed to make the entire festival experience as seamless as possible.”

The line up has just been announced:

Bell X1, Tom Odell, Wild Youth, The Riptide Movement, King Kong Company, Le Galaxie and Hermitage Green are among those on the line up.. here it is in full:

Bell X1 Tom Odell

Wild Youth –The Riptide Movement

King Kong Company – Le Galaxie (DJ set)

Hermitage Green – Delorentos

Brave Giant – Kíla – Wyvern Lingo

Dublin Gospel Choir – Toucan

Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow – Billy Scurry

Saarloos – Laoise – RuthAnne

Thumper – Thanks Brother

Flynn – Fiona Harte

Eve Belle – Siights

& MANY MORE

Melvin Benn, Festival Director, Festival Republic says:

‘As soon as Electric Picnic tickets go on sale, family camping sells out in minutes. It is a massively popular experience. We wanted to create a festival that caters to these festival goers, but also extend its appeal somewhat, so it is also of interest to the older sibling in the family or teen and families have a festival to go to once their kids are over 12. From the many years of catering for families at Electric Picnic we have learnt what really works’.

More details including ticket info can be found here.