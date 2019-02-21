Hugh Jackman opened the 2019 BRIT Awards ceremony with the opening number from his hit film The Greatest Showman.

Although the musical movie was released in 2017, this was the first time Jackman and crew took to the stage of a major award ceremony.

And it was worth the wait.

The energetic routine boasted circus performers in top hats and tails, fire-breathers and a pyramid of backing dancers.

Jackman shared a sneak peek of what his performance had in store yesterday on his Instagram, posting a short clip showing an elaborate stage and dozens of backing dancers.

And in the days running up to the evening, he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on ‘the show’.

Jackman will bring his stage show, ‘The Man. The Music. The Show’ world tour to the 3Arena in May.

Brit audiences were also treated to performances from Dua Lipa, Little Mix, The 1975 and Pink, who closed the show, following receiving the gong for outstanding contribution to music.

