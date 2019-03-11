Wicklow singer and songwriter Hozier has debuted at No. 1 in America with his new album, ‘Wasteland, Baby!’.

The 14-track album includes current singles ‘Movement’ and ‘Almost (Sweet Music)’ as well as ‘Dinner & Diatribes’.

Hozier thanked his fans and his team for supporting his ‘handmade, homemade music”.

“Can’t quite put it into words the gratitude I feel right now,” he said.

Thank you, so so much to the fans for this US Billboard No. 1. This is handmade, homemade music and your support of that is everything.

“Thank you to my incredible team at Columbia Records and Rubyworks. Thank you to Caroline Downey and Denis Desmond.

“I hope you enjoy this album; my 14 little wasteland babies.”

The news comes as Hozier began his Wasteland, Baby! Tour in Buffalo, NY last night.

The first leg of his North American dates includes sold-out shows in Nashville, TN, Austin, TX, Los Angeles, CA and more before concluding in Spokane, WA on April 14.

The star’s multi-platinum selling first album ‘Hozier’ debuted at No. 2 in the USA Billboard Charts in 2014.

‘Wasteland, Baby!’ is currently Ireland’s best-selling album.

Hozier plays an extensive UK & European Tour later this year including Musgrave Park, Cork on June 25, Belfast on June 27, and five shows at the London Palladium.

