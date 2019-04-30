The Academic have been announced as this year’s Live At the Marquee headliners.

The band will embark on their biggest Cork show to date this summer, June 27.

Making waves across the world in 2018, Craig Fitzgerald, Dean Gavin, Matthew Murtagh and Stephen Murtagh are considered one of Ireland’s biggest success stories over the last couple of years.

From releasing their debut album ‘Tales From The Backseat’ in 2018, which reached No1 in the Official Irish Album Charts to opening for The Rolling Stones in Croke Park.

Speaking about the upcoming gig, Craig Fitzgerald said: “Cork has always felt like a home from home for us so to now headline Live At The Marquee is going to be one of the most special nights we have had as a band. It’s an incredible venue and we are beyond excited for the show.”

With highly anticipated new music in the works for 2019, it is almost certainly inevitable that this band is destined for the great heights.