Daryl Hall and Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced two Irish dates this summer.

The duo will play the Iveagh Gardens Dublin on July, 5 and Cork’s Live at the Marquee on July 8.

‘Rich Girl’, ‘Kiss on My List’, ‘Private Eyes’, ‘I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)’, ‘Maneater’ and ‘Out of Touch’ are just some of the songs that have made Hall & Oates the number-one selling duo in music history.

Daryl Hall & John Oates have become such musical influences on some of today’s popular artists. So much so, that they’ve landed themselves as one of the most sampled artists today, their impact can be heard everywhere from boy band harmonies, to neo-soul to rap-rock fusion.

From the mid-‘70s to the mid-‘80s, the duo would score six #1 singles from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums—’76’s Bigger Than Both of Us, ’80’s Voices, ’81’s Private Eyes, ‘82’s H2O, ‘83’s Rock N Soul, Part I and ‘84’s Big Bam Boom.

The era would also produce an additional 5 Top 10 singles, ‘Sara Smile’, ‘One on One’, ‘You Make My Dreams’, ‘Say It Isn’t So’ and ‘Method of Modern Love.”

By 1987, the R.I.A.A. recognized Daryl Hall and John Oates as the number-one selling duo in music history, a record they still hold today. They are also 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees.

