One of these guys would be great enough to cause a stir.

Multiply it by 3 and it’s set to be a deadly night.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced that they’re bringing the Hella Mega Tour to Ireland.

The global tour starts on 13th June, 2020 in Paris and includes dates across Europe and the UK including Glasgow, London, and Dublin.

Tickets for the gig are priced from €79.50 (including booking fee) and go on sale Friday, 20 September at 10am from Ticketmaster.

They’ll reach the Emerald Isle on 29th June 2020 for their gig at the RDS in Dublin.