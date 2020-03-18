Michael and Emily Eavis have announced the cancellation of this summer’s Glastonbury Festival.

The organisers cited uncertainties around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the motive behind the cancellation.

The 50th anniversary of the festival was due to take place in June with Kendrick Lamar, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift headlining the Pyramid Stage.

The festival’s full line-up was revealed as recently as late last week.

A statement from Michael and Emily Eavis read: “We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year.”

It continued: “Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th-anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.”

Image: David Attenborough speaking from the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019