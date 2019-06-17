17 June 2019
Gerry Cinnamon is to play Dublin’s 3Arena on November 2nd.
It’s set to be the Scottish singer-songwriter’s biggest Irish gig and is part of his run of UK and Ireland arena dates.
Tickets go on sale on Friday morning at 9am.
Beat 102 103
© 2019 Beat 102-103. All rights reserved
Beat 102-103 2015 – WKW FM Ltd. t/a Beat 102-103 is a private limited company registered in Ireland.
Company Registration No: 347498. Registered Office: The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford
NameLocationSong RequestMessage