Gerry Cinnamon will play outdoor gigs in Cork and Dublin next summer.

The Scottish sensation will play at Irish Independent Park in Cork on Friday 19th June and Malahide Castle on Sunday 21st June. Tickets for both gigs go on sale on Friday December 6th at 9am priced at €49.90,

The gigs follow his sold-out shows at the Olympia Theatre and 3Arena this year aswell as his set on the main stae at Electric Picnic.

The continuing ascent of Gerry Cinnamon is one of contemporary music’s most outstanding stories. Rising from a self-released debut album, Gerry has become a stadium and arena-filling headliner. And as an artist, whose revealing and honest songs naturally connect with a huge and devoted audience, he’s achieved it all entirely independently.

Having just completed a sold-out UK and Ireland arena tour, Gerry will finish the year with two nights at the SSE Hydro before returning to Glasgow next summer to play a stadium show at Hampden Park, Scotland’s national football stadium, where all 50,000 tickets sold-out the same day they went on sale. He now announces a major arena and outdoor tour for the summer of 2020, which includes a London date at the historic Alexandra Palace, a headline set at the Belsonic festival in Belfast and headline shows at Irish Independent Park, Cork and Malahide Castle, Dublin.