The support acts for George Ezra’s Irish gigs have been revealed.

The English singer-songwriter’s three dates in June in Cork, Dublin and Northern Ireland have all sold out.

London bands Kawala and The Vaccines will support the Budapest singer on each of the nights.

Ezra released his second UK number 1 album Staying at Tamara’s which features number 1 single ‘Shotgun’ that spent nine weeks on the top of the Official Irish singles chart.

Earlier this year he won a Brit Award for in the British Male Solo Artist category.