Gavin James is set to fill the hearts of many when he takes to the 3Arena stage on Saturday 29th February 2020.

Ever the man of the people, the Dublin singer is allowing his fans to have their say who will be his support act on the day.

Taking to Twitter this morning, James put it simply.

“Trying to find a support act for the 3 arena show in February 🧐

“Any suggestions ? Who are you all listening to ? ❤️”

https://twitter.com/gavinjames/status/1194224295695831040

The Glow singer previously toured and was support act for Ed Sheeran at Croke Park.

By the looks of the tweet, James is looking to pay it forward and give another act a deadly opportunity.

So far, fans have put forward Rachel Grace, Tiz McNamara and Hudson Taylor among others.

While Aimee, Fallen Lights and Callum Scott have put themselves forward for the chance to play the 3 Arena.