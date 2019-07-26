It’s about time for your weekly delivery of some fresh new music with Smint!

This week, Dave Cronin takes a look at new beats from a Geordie Shore boy, new Irish music and a fresh EDM collab.

Joel Corry – ‘Sorry’

You may know him from MTV’s Geordie Shore but you may not know he’s a respected DJ and music producer, too. Joel Corry has released his latest chart-promise ‘Sorry’ and we think it’s quite the bop! With the backing of the Universal Music label, we reckon this is just the beginning for the Londoner.

Elm – ‘Paris’

A refreshing addition to the Irish music scene, Dublin based four-piece with another ‘queer pop’ banger. ‘Paris’ is a worthy follow up to their debut single ‘Fear’ and this is certainly not the last we’ll hear of Elm. They play Love Sensation and Manchester Pride this August so you may even get the chance to see them in the flesh, too.

Chainsmokers ft. Illenium & Lennon Stella – ‘Takeaway’

The Chainsmokers and Illenium have joined forces to make a huge summer collab. With the help of Lennon Stella on vocals, ‘Takeaway’ became one of the most sought-after unreleased tracks on the market after the teamed up at Ultra Music Festival. After a lot of teasing on Instagram, ‘Takeaway’ is finally here and our ears are grateful for it.

Thanks for stopping by, we’ll be back next week with more fresh new music with Smint