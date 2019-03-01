Forbidden Fruit has announced a new wave of acts heading to the capital this June.

The festival takes place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend at the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham in Dublin.

Acts announced today include Spiritualized, MEUTE, Franc Moody, HAAi, Peach, Daithi, Prospa, Cromby and Pillow Queens.

They join acts already announced including Skepta, Mura Masa, Elbow, Saint Sister and Kojaque.

Bulmers Forbidden Fruit signals the start of the summer festival season running from June 1st at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

Space rock overlords SPIRITUALIZED returned last year with their new album And Nothing Hurt, marking the band’s first LP since 2012’s Sweet Heart Sweet Light. Honing their craft over the last 3 decades, Jason Pierce’s band have released critically acclaimed records, featuring their trademark euphoric-cosmic-gospel fuzz-flecked space-rock sounds. They join the Monday line up.

Also joining the Monday line up are the Dublin quartet PILLOW QUEENS. While taking influence from artists from contemporary US DIY indie & punk scenes like Mitski, Waxahatchee, Hop Along and Cloud Nothings, Pillow Queens stay true to their Irish heritage, peppering their songs with Dublin slang. Steve Lamaq calls them ‘Deceptively infectious, with sharp hooks and sharp nails.” Check out their single Gay Girls, released at the end of last year.

“It’s techno, but not like we know it.” MEUTE are an 11-man marching band from Hamburg, taking on classic techno hits, turning them into brassband, party fiesta records. Their back catalogue includes the likes of Sunday artist Laurent Garnier’s ‘The Man with the Red Face’, Ame’s ‘Rej’ and more. Meute are the ultimate festival and party band – come see why! They will play on Sunday.

DAITHI is an electronic music producer obsessed by the culture of Ireland. The Choice Award nominee combines nature recordings, old Irish samples and analog synths to create a unique type of house music that’s soaked in Irish culture. A mainstay in the Irish gigging scene, his live show is an improvised performance, creating on the spot dance music using synths, drum machines and live fiddle.

Aussie DJ HAAi’s absorbing and slow-release style makes for sets that deal in long lasting pleasures rather than instant hits of gratification. Often calling on heavily percussive and primal records “that bring out strangely strong reactions in me,” HAAi is well versed in house, techno, afro, acid and disco, as well as more unusual worldly sounds. (Resident Advisor) Expect her to keep the floor locked to a groove for hours on end.

Toronto’s PEACH is most frequently found on the internet radio waves, and in various raves. Now based in London, where she hosts her monthly NTS Radio show, her sets are creative, filled to the brim with energy, dynamism and passion. Check out her debut track, “Silky’

Saturday’s line up includes PROSPA, who are rising electronic duo Harvey Blumler and Gosha Smith. The Leeds natives broke on to the scene, playing at Creamfields and ADE for BBC Introducing. Prospa’s unique reimagining of classic dance is exactly why the duo are so hotly tipped by tastemakers such as Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Danny Howard, Monki, Mixmag, and Data Transmission.

CROMBY is an Irish DJ and producer residing in Berlin, having previously cut his trade between Belfast & London. Holding a residency for the past 6 years at Belfast’s legendary Shine and shows in the past year at the likes of Panorama Bar, Robert Johnson, The Warehouse, Project and Boiler Room, he’s one to keep an eye on. As a producer his tracks have picked up props around the world. His latest EP Futurola is the first release on Denis Sulta’s new Sulta Selects sub label Silver Service, which has been gaining a lot of international support. Pete Tong named ‘Retribution’ his Essential New Tune in December on his Radio 1 show, setting the scene for a seriously exciting 2019.

FRANC MOODY is a collective of like-minded musicians led by Ned Franc and Jon Moody who unveiled “Dopamine” and “Super Star Struck,” in 2018, quickly bringing them to the attention of underground party and festival goers. Their DIY approach and background running infamous warehouse parties in Tottenham inspired them to combine that raw, raucous party feel, with the slick and groove-based musicianship of their heroes – and we look forward to them hitting the Saturday stage at Forbidden Fruit.

