By Breda Graham

Fontaines D.C. have announced two Irish dates for 2020.

The band will appear Leeside at the tented venue of Live At The Marquee in Cork on May 28, followed by an open-air gig at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast on May 29.

Their long-awaited debut album, Dogrel which is a homage to Doggerel – working class Irish poetry dating back to 1630 – was released last April and attracted five-star reviews both locally and internationally.

The Fontaines D.C. lads have enjoyed a successful year with a run of sell-out shows and an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Carlos O’Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan, Grian Chatten, and Tom Coll will hit the road next month, kicking off their tour in Norwich on February 24.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 31 at 9am.

Tickets for Live at Marquee, Cork are priced at €38.00 and tickets for Live at Botanic Gardens, Belfast are priced at £36.00.