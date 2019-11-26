Faith No More and the Deftones will headline a new alternative rock festival at Punchestown Racecourse.

Sunstroke Festival will take place on June 13th and 14th next year and will feature three live stages with weekend camping available.

Other acts on the lineup include The Jesus & Mary Chain, Killing Joke, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes and Bowling For Soup.

Early bird tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 3rd December at 9am priced at €129.50 for a weekend ticket and €159.50 for a weekend camping ticket.