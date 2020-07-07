Ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has pleaded guilty to assaulting his former fiancee, Vikki Ager.

The 39-year-old had appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court over an incident that happened on April 9th this year.

The court heard that the frontman tried to push his ex-fiancee into a hamster cage and threatened her with a wooden pallet – all in front of a child.

He was sentenced by the presiding judge to 200 hours of community service.

The Glastonbury-headlining group released a statement yesterday saying the singer was leaving as he’d been dealing with “personal issues”.

Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 6, 2020

The band’s statement was shortly followed by one on Meighan’s own Twitter account, stating that the singer “was doing well” and in a “really good place.”

Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon. TM x #TomMeighan #Kasabian — Tom Meighan (@MeighanOfficial) July 6, 2020

It is not clear whether Kasabian will seek to replace Meighan as lead vocalist.