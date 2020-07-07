Ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has pleaded guilty to assaulting his former fiancee, Vikki Ager.

The 39-year-old had appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court over an incident that happened on April 9th this year.

The court heard that the frontman tried to push his ex-fiancee into a hamster cage and threatened her with a wooden pallet – all in front of a child.

He was sentenced by the presiding judge to 200 hours of community service.


The Glastonbury-headlining group released a statement yesterday saying the singer was leaving as he’d been dealing with “personal issues”.

The band’s statement was shortly followed by one on Meighan’s own Twitter account, stating that the singer “was doing well” and in a “really good place.”

It is not clear whether Kasabian will seek to replace Meighan as lead vocalist.

