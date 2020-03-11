By Mike McGrath-Bryan

The line-up for this year’s instalment of the Electric Picnic festival, announced today at a launch event in Dublin, sees a mixture of veteran acts and emerging Irish talent take to stage at its home in Stradbally Hall, Co Laois this September.

Previously announced was the return to Irish shores of agit-rockers Rage Against the Machine, as part of their European excursion alongside alternative hip-hop firebrands Run the Jewels.

Joining them at the top of the billing are Irish/Scottish indie veterans Snow Patrol, electronic duo The Chemical Brothers, as well as festival favourites Picture This and Lewis Capaldi.

Among the mainline attractions also announced are Belfast electronic duo Bicep, performing a live set, Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, grime icon Skepta, indie favourites Foals, rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA, experimental duo 100 gecs, and eighties pop star Rick Astley.

Homegrown talent also takes its place on the bill, in the shape of Dublin rapper Rejjie Snow, Dundalk shoegazers Just Mustard, Cork-born vocalist Lyra, Northern ‘atmosfolk’ duo Saint Sister, and Dublin singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances, with more to be announced.

Concerns regarding the size of the event, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, were addressed at today’s launch by festival director Melvin Benn, speaking to press.

The festival has this year emphasised the increased capacity of the main stage field and entrance, while new areas have been added to the festival’s site, most notably the Mind & Body and Consciousness Village areas.

Other areas have also been confirmed, including the return of the MindField cluster of spoken-word and podcast stages, the Hazel Wood space in the on-site woodlands, and the newly-added Fish Town space, with stages and attractions curated by Irish festival favourite Jerry Fish.

Premium camping options will also be made available to ticket holders on April 10.