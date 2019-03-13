The Electric Picnic line-up has been announced this morning.

And my, it’s a good one!

The Strokes, Florence & The Machine, Hozier & The 1975 will headline the festival at Stradbally this year.

Also appearing are Jess Glynne, Róisín Murphy, The Streets & Years & Years.

Festival Director of @EPfestival Melvin Benn says this years festival will be one to remember with new world ‘Freetown’ added to the area pic.twitter.com/K9Hrq9MzvD — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) March 13, 2019

This year’s festival, which is already sold out, is set to take place from August 30th to Sept 1st.

Old favourites will be returning like Body and Soul, Trenchtown, Salty Dog and Trailer Park.

Here is the full list of artists announced this morning.

