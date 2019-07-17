We’re buzzing with the latest release of acts for this year’s Electric Picnic.

The festival, which will be headlined by Florence & The Machine, Hozier, The Strokes and The 1975 has brought it up a notch.

40 acts including Gerry Cinnamon, Charlie XCX and Johnny Marr are just to name a few of the quality acts that will grace us with their presence on 30th August -1st September.

NEW ACTS ANNOUNCED! Gerry Cinnamon, Charli XCX and J-Hus have joined the lineup for Electric Picnic 2019 #EP19 #ElectricPicnic pic.twitter.com/BJ16SwjfN4 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) July 17, 2019

“With lots more summer to come it’s a fine time to add some more cherries to the bustling bowl of goodies.

“Joining the big names such as Florence, Billie and Hozier will be chart topping Scottish singer songwriter Gerry Cinnamon who will make his Picnic debut this year, guaranteed to be a Belter!

“Charli XCX also makes her Picnic debut appearance, alongside electronica DJ Richie Hawtin, grime rapper J Hus and legends Johnny Marr and Richard Ashcroft.

“Add those to an already amazing list of acts and you have the perfect playlist for Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival. It’s time to sit back and start planning!

We are so delighted to be going back to @EPfestival this year. Always such a special weekend. With a beautiful line up x pic.twitter.com/4CkokFUZDB — Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth) July 17, 2019

“So with just 6 weeks to go before the biggest weekend of music, spoken word, art and food, Electric Picnic welcomes – Gerry Cinnamon, Johnny Marr, J Hus, Charli XCX, Richie Hawtin, Richard Ashcroft, All Tvvins, Biig Piig, Brittany Howard, Cassia, David Keenan, Declan J Donovan, DJ Seinfeld, Duff McKagan, Easy Life, Eve, Fjaak, Girl in Red, Ider, Inhaler, Just Mustard, Kettama, Le Boom, Maverick Sabre, Mella Dee, Otherkin, Powpig, Rebūke, Rob de Boer, Silverbacks, Soja, Somebody’s Child, Sports Team, Talos, Uly, Viagra Boys, White Reaper, Wild Youth, Working Men’s Club and Yonaka.

wooaahhh been added to this mega lineup for a sold out @epfestival later this year🌴 will be our first time in Ireland, before we headline @whelanslive in November, buzzing! pic.twitter.com/VF4UQto5jV — Cassia (@wearecassia) July 17, 2019

We’re very pleased to announce we’ll be appearing at this year’s sold out @EPfestival at Stradbally Hall, Co.Laois 👊 30 Aug – 1 Sept https://t.co/bIl0L7gT9g #ElectricPicnic19 pic.twitter.com/I0cBpiu6m9 — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) July 17, 2019

“And of course there is much, much more to look forward to from the rowdy guitar riffs in Trailer Park and Salty Dog, to the tranquil whimsical wonderland that is The Hazel Wood, to the pulsating heart of the Electric Picnic – The Body & Soul Village”.

There’s still news to come from Freetown, the brand new area at Electric Picnic 2019.