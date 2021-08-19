Photo: @teddysphotos Instagram

By Cillian Doyle.

We’ve had +, X and ÷ but now it’s time to get ready for =.

Ed Sheeran has announced that his fourth studio solo album will come out this October.

It was nearly a given that his latest record would be called either minus or equals, with the mathematics theme of his previous albums.

It’s been two years since the singer released No.6 Collaborations Project album, which featured a range of collaborations with artists like Stormzy, Eminem and Bruno Mars.

And it’s been even longer since his last solo record was released (four and a half years ago) titled Divide, featuring the most streamed song on Spotify ‘Shape Of You’.

Ed posted on his Instagram that big news was coming and he delivered on an Instagram live today.

The album, ‘=’, will be released on October 29th, with Sheeran giving a helping hand in designing the cover art for the upcoming record, the singer says it symbolises ‘new life’.

There are 14 new songs to look forward to, as Sheeran said it was a ‘pain’ to cut some songs he has written over the past four years.

Sheeran added that he ‘loves it’ and it’s the ‘best bit of work’ he’s done so far.

A new song was also released quickly after the live stream ended titled “Visiting Hours” which is about his friend who sadly passed away.