By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: teddysphotos Instagram

Ed Sheeran has come a long way since the release of his debut album + (The Orange one if you needed reminding).

The English singer/songwriter has the most streamed song on Spotify with Shape Of You, being played 2,874,000,000 times.

Sheeran has also starred in a few movies, collaborated with Beyoncé, and has become a husband and father with the birth of his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Travel back ten years to 2011, Sheeran released his first album after several EPs, which would become his staple sound in the years to come.

A Martin LX1 guitar, a Boss RC-20XL loop pedal and his voice.

The album is considered one of his best by many, with the heartbreaking “The A-Team” and “Small Bump” to the upbeat sounds of “Drunk” and “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”.

The debut record also has some hidden gems that would never go “mainstream”, like “Grade 8” and (in my opinion) the ultimate love song “Wake Me Up”

To celebrate the 10 year anniversary, which was released in 2011, Ed has announced that he will dedicate a whole gig to the album this Autumn.

The singer stated he’s going to do an “intimate show to celebrate 10 years of ‘+'” this September at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The venue also has a little meaning to it which will make the gig very special, as the singer played and recorded his first live album there.

The gig is on September 2nd and tickets can be found here.