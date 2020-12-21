Ed Sheeran has made his return to music after becoming a father.

The 29 year old teased fans on Sunday that he would have a “Christmas present” for them on Monday at 11am EST.

The singer took to Instagram this morning with a clip from his new track ‘Afterglow’.

Sheeran captioned the post: ‘Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x’.

This comes after December 2019, Sheeran revealed he was taking a break from music to “live a little more”.

‘I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.’