Say what you want about Love Island but it is undeniable that the show’s soundtrack has been the sound of summer.

Irish artists such Lyra, Dermot Kennedy and Gavin James all bagged airtime from the hit show but it was Dublin singer-songwriter RuthAnne that lead the show’s finale episode.

Her song, The Vow soared at an emotional moment in the show’s finale as the Islanders all came together for the Love Island Summer Ball.

The 34-year-old didn’t know her song was set to be featured and took to her Instagram stories to film her reaction (which she has since highlighted, watch here).

After her initial excitement, she went on to tell her followers that she tried to catch the attention of Love Island producers last year by edited the ‘return from Casa Amor’ segment with her song Take My Place.

Fast forward a year, and they’ve had The Vow in such an important scene in the final. It just shows you can speak stuff into existence, so keep going

From the back of this exposure, the track has hit the coveted to number one spot in the Irish iTunes Chart and racked up over 12,000 searches on Shazam. It also now has over a million streams on Spotify.

Still reeling from the achievement, RuthAnne said:

I cannot believe that I have hit #1 in the Irish iTunes chart! I haven’t stopped shaking since I heard the song on Love Island on Monday night. It means so much to me as an Irish female artist

“We have so much talent in Ireland and I am just over the moon to have achieved the #1 spot and I hope now that even more of my fellow Irish girls will get the same opportunity.”

RuthAnne’s incredible career spans back to being 17-years-old, penning music for huge pop artists, including JoJo’s ‘Too Little Too Late,’ for which RuthAnne achieved the ASCAP Songwriters ‘Best Pop Song’ award.

From then she wrote a string of hit records from Britney Spears’ platinum-certified Work Bitc’ to One Direction’s Where Do Broken Hearts Go and Bebe Rexha’s In The Name Of Love’.

RuthAnne’s next record ‘Unrequited’ is out on August 9 and her debut album will be released in October.

Instagram/RuthAnne