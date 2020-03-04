Dublin singer-songwriter Gavin James to headline Kaleidoscope 2020

By Ciarán Sunderland

Gavin James has been announced as the final headline act at Kaleidoscope, Ireland’s leading family-focused music and arts festival.

James will be joined by other Irish acts including Hudson Taylor, Camille O’Sullivan and HamsandwicH.

Lisa McHugh, Stephanie Rainey and Ryan Sheridan are also set to perform.

The festival is in its second year and will take place on June 26-28 in Russborough House, Co Wicklow.

Last month Gavin James played 3Arena to a packed Dublin crowd.

While Irish band U2 left the singer-songwriter some goodwishes.

Other announced headliners include The Divine Comedy and Basement Jaxx.

The festivals full headline acts are now available. Picture:Kaleidoscope.

The family-friendly festival have multiple camping options including boutique camping with Pink Moon and Silk Road Tents to An Ghaeltacht Campsite.and tickets can be purchased on an installment basis.

Other attractions on the day include Kaleidoscope’s extensive Sports and Wellness programme which offer everything from laughter yoga to ziplining as well as a new Carnivale area