Dua Lipa is the latest artist to be impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.
The ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer has had to reschedule her Arena tour until the following year.
Dua was expected to perform at the 3 Arena on 18th and 19th June 2020 however due to the worldwide pandemic, her shows have now been moved to the 8th and 9th January 2021.
On a brighter note regarding the star, the release date of her upcoming album ‘Future Nostalgia’ has been brought forward by a week and is now being released this coming Friday, March 27th.
