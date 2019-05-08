Four internationally recognised songs, performed by renowned Irish artists, have been featured in a new collection of stamps from An Post.

The chosen songs range from 17th-century musical airs, to rock music, poetry and folk ballads. The stamps highlight lyrics from each song over an image of the performing artist.

The songs featured on the stamps are:

‘With or Without You’ by U2

‘Danny Boy’ by Count John McCormack

‘Dreams’ by the Cranberries

‘On Raglan Road’ by Luke Kelly

The stamps were designed by AMP Visual.

“An Post acknowledges the cooperation of the many artists and their families, who we are representing on our Great Irish Songs stamps,” said Debbie Byrne, MD of An Post Retail.

“The stamps are a celebration of creativity and of the power of song to tell important human stories, which are at once Irish and universal.

We know these beautiful stamps will be popular with fans of music all over the world.

An Post will present the songs featured on the stamps in a special live performance in the GPO, curated by Other Voices. The songs will be performed by Irish musical and vocal talent including John Sheahan, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Glass House String Quartet, Declan O’Rourke, Wyvern Lingo, Jack O’Rourke, May Kay Geraghty and the Discovery Gospel Choir.

The stamps are valid for both international (With or Without You and Danny Boy) and national (Dreams and On Raglan Road) postage.

The Great Irish Songs stamps are available at post offices nationwide.