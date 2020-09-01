DJ Erick Morillo has died at the age of 49.

TMZ reports that his body was found this morning, Tuesday 1st September 2020, in Miami Beach.

'I Like to Move It' DJ, Erick Morillo, Dead at 49 https://t.co/L9LX1yPqf7 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 1, 2020

A spokesperson for Miami Beach Police spoke to LADbible this morning.

“The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating the death of Mr. Eric A. Morillo (DOB: 3/26/71).

“We received a 911 call this morning at 10:42 a.m to 5660 La Gorce Drive. Detectives are currently on scene and in the preliminary stages of the investigation.”

Circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear at this time.

Best known for his 1993 hit ‘I Like To Move It, Morillo produced music under the name Reel 2 Real.

Morillo’s death comes a few weeks after he was arrested in Miami on sexual battery charges.

Fans of the DJ have expressed their sadness on social media.

We lost another legend. Rest In Peace, @ErickMorillo. ♥️ — Sam Feldt (@SamFeldtMusic) September 1, 2020

His energy behind the decks will never be matched. House music all life long. Rest Peacefully. #ErickMorillo — Brother Bell 🇺🇸 (@aaronburgandy) September 1, 2020