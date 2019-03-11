Singer Dido has announced she will perform at Dublin’s 3Arena this December.

She will play songs from her new album as well as her classic hits, such as ‘Thank You’, ‘Here With Me’, ‘White Flag’ and ‘Life For Rent’.

Tickets are from €49.50 and will go on sale this Friday at 9am.

It follows her sold-out Olympia Theatre Dublin date this May.

The multi-million selling singer’s first new album in five years was released last week. ‘Still On My Mind’ is Dido’s fifth studio album.

Dido said the making of this new album was “an absolutely magical experience”.

“I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don’t need anything more than this.

It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals recorded on the sofa, a lot of it recorded at home.

