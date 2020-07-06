Sound the alarms, 2 of the hottest young Irish men of the modern age are coming together for a very special show at the end of the month!

The show called Some Summer Night will take place at London’s Natural History Museum & feature Dermot’s full band as well as additional special appearances including Normal People star Paul Mescal.

The performance will be a pay-per-view event with pre-sale tickets going up Wednesday, July 8th and on general sale July 10th, and will include an optional charitable element with funds being donated to the BLM Global Network.

Speaking about the event Dermot said: “I’m incredibly excited to be playing a show at the Natural History Museum in London.

“To have the opportunity to bring my music into a place filled with so much history and wonderment means so much to me.

“We’re going to do something truly unique and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

I’m so so excited to announce that I’m doing a once in a lifetime concert on Thursday 30th July, broadcast live from the iconic @NHM_London. I’ll also be joined by the incredible @mescal_paul. We’re going to do something truly unique. pic.twitter.com/UB6urkmcLb — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) July 6, 2020