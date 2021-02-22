By Cillian Doyle.

Electronic music group Daft Punk have broken up.

The duo made the announcement in an 8-minute long video which shows one of the members blowing the other up.

But Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo haven’t given a reason for the decision.

The French group have been performing together since 1993 and have won numerous awards including multiple Grammys.

Their hits include “Around the World”, “Digital Love” and the ubiquitous “Get Lucky”.

The news has come as a surprise to music fans around the world, particularly given the fact that they were reported to be writing a film script for Dario Argento’s Black Glasses, which is set for release later this year.