US singer Christina Aguilera is bringing The X Tour to Europe, with a Dublin date on the list.

The Candyman hit-maker is set to play Dublin’s 3Arena on November 5 on the 13 date tour.

The six-time Grammy winner has sold over 43 million records worldwide and scored five US No 1s and four UK No 1s.

Aguilera will play eight European dates in July before finishing Las Vegas residency in October.

Fresh from The Xperience, Aguilera will bring The X Tour to Dublin for the final leg her European concerts.

The new tour will feature the hits Genie in a Bottle, Dirrty and Ain’t No Other Man.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 8 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

