Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed that Irish artist Hozier is one of his favourite musicians.

The pair were hanging out backstage ahead of their appearances on The Ellen Show.

Chris shared a short video and photograph on his Instagram story alongside Hozier.

He said: “Here we are, we’re doing Ellen together, Hozier, the man himself. Get ready, I’m going to film and broadcast live before Ellen does and get all the good things.”

Meanwhile, Hozier called Chris a ‘gentleman’ and a ‘legend.’

Hemsworth was on Ellen to promote his latest film, Avengers: Endgame.