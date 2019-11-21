Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum and chart-topping singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has announced she’s bringing her tour to Dublin next June.

This morning, MCD have announced that the Latin-pop queen will stop by Dublin’s 3Arena on her European The Romance Tour on 8th June 2020.

Her huge hit “Senorita” with her new beau Shawn Mendes has already garnered itself 2 billion streams to date and a number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, along with “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy” from her highly anticipated sophomore album ROMANCE.

Tickets go on sale Friday 29th November at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.ie