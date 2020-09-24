One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to one of the biggest games in the world.

Epic Games have announced that K-pop group BTS will be debuting their next music video on Fortnite’s party royale island.

It’ll be a choreography video for the single “Dynamite,” and it will be airing tomorrow September 25th.

In addition to the video, two new emotes which Epic says were “choreographed by BTS” went on sale yesterday.

BTS is the latest big act to venture into the virtual world of Fortnite, following large-scale musical events from the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott.

Earlier this year, Epic debuted a violence-free space in the game called party royale, which is a completely separate island with areas designated for watching movies and musical performances.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie