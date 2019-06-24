Bros have cancelled their Live at the Marquee gig due to “transport/logistical issues”.

Matt (left) and Luke Goss of boy band Bros.

The English pop duo, made up of twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss, were due to perform at the Cork venue this Wednesday, June 26.

Their Belfast gig will go ahead as scheduled the following day, Thursday, June 27.

A statement said: “Regretfully, Bros Management and Aiken Promotions have been forced to cancel the first of the two upcoming Bros shows in Ireland (Live at the Marquee in Cork) on June 26th due to transport/logistical issues.

“Matt and Luke would like to apologise to their fans for any inconvenience caused.

“Refunds will be available from point of purchase.

“The Botanic Gardens show in Belfast on Thursday 27th June will not be affected.”