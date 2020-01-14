Move over Bassey, it looks like Billie will be the first artist of the new decade to take on the iconic Bond theme tune.

Billie Eilish is going to record the theme for the next James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old will be the youngest artist ever to write the song for a 007 movie.

She’ll work with her brother on the track.

The singer says it’s a “huge honour” and that she’s “still in shock”.

The film, set to be released in April 2020 will be the last Bond movie with Daniel Craig as the lead.