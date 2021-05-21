Billie Eilish is coming to Ireland next year.
The Grammy Award-winning singer will play the SSE Arena in Belfast on June 3rd and Dublin’s 3Arena
on June 4th and 5th.
Tickets for her Happier Than Ever World Tour go on sale at 10am next Friday but there is a pre-sale for verified fans next Wednesday.
UK & Europe: If you pre-order any copy of “Happier Than Ever” from Billie's webstore by 5pm local time on 5/25 (or have purchased previously), you will get a code to access the early pre-sale, which begins on 5/26 at 9am BST/10am CEST. On-sale begins 5/28. https://t.co/d35F5mmOjr pic.twitter.com/rfNX66wpTm
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 21, 2021
