Billie Eilish is coming to Ireland next year.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will play the SSE Arena in Belfast on June 3rd and Dublin’s 3Arena
on June 4th and 5th.

Tickets for her Happier Than Ever World Tour go on sale at 10am next Friday but there is a pre-sale for verified fans next Wednesday.


