Imagine you spent your childhood creating music with your friends with your dad as your manager.

Then , imagine the band members changing, falling out with your dad, going solo becoming one of the biggest artists in the world and then your dad releases the music you made as a teenager.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to Beyoncé today. Her dad and former manager has dropped an unreleased album from the original members of Destiny’s Child, recorded back when they were called Girls Tyme.

The group featured the four original Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Robertson

Beyoncé’s dad, Matthew Knowles, released the album titled ‘Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story Presents Girls Tyme’ which features 15 tracks from the band when they were teenagers.

Knowles teased the music back in October in an Instagram post.

Check out the snippet of the unreleased music below.

Fans have pointed out the bad taste in using the silhouette that includes Michelle Williams as the album cover, even though she wasn’t part of the original line-up.

Matthew really put Michelle on the Girls Tyme cover pic.twitter.com/8Gb3TBQdlm — Chun-Li (@jakewain_) December 2, 2019

Lmao Michelle wasn’t even in Girls Tyme 😭 Matthew why — Jahmorei Snipes (@Morei_Amore) December 2, 2019

not @ this man releasing a Girls Tyme “album” with DC3 as the cover art…. pic.twitter.com/7hkiVbZjM3 — вєу’ѕ тιηу glαѕѕєѕ (@uhlexiswarren) December 2, 2019