Breakthrough rapper Megan Thee Stallion was among the early winners at the BET Awards, which opened with powerful nods to the anti-racism protests that have swept the world.

The 20th annual awards show – which recognises African Americans and other American minorities in music, arts and sport – took place with a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former first lady Michelle Obama paid a glowing tribute to “my girl” Beyoncé as the singer was honoured for her philanthropy work at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

The 38-year-old singer was presented with the 2020 Humanitarian of Year Award.

Here’s a full list of winners from the awards.

Album of the Year

“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Video of the Year

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle + John Legend, “Higher”

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

Best Movie

“Queen + Slim”

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

BET HER Award

Beyonc? ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid + Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)