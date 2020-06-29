Breakthrough rapper Megan Thee Stallion was among the early winners at the BET Awards, which opened with powerful nods to the anti-racism protests that have swept the world.
The 20th annual awards show – which recognises African Americans and other American minorities in music, arts and sport – took place with a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Former first lady Michelle Obama paid a glowing tribute to “my girl” Beyoncé as the singer was honoured for her philanthropy work at the BET Awards on Sunday night.
The 38-year-old singer was presented with the 2020 Humanitarian of Year Award.
Here’s a full list of winners from the awards.
Album of the Year
“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Video of the Year
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle + John Legend, “Higher”
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”
Best Movie
“Queen + Slim”
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
BET HER Award
Beyonc? ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid + Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)