By Cillian Doyle.

New music from pop icon Beyoncé may be coming very soon!

The pop singer says she’s been working on new music for the last year and a half.

The last solo album we got from the former Destiny’s Child member was her 2016 record “Lemonade”, with hits like “Formation”, “Hold Up” and “Freedom”.

Beyoncé gained on the success of her sixth studio album, releasing the live concert “HOMECOMING” in 2019, which was also made into a concert/documentary movie for Netflix about her Coachella show in 2018.

The singer hasn’t completely gone off the grid since 2016, Beyoncé starred in Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King in 2019.

The singer played Nala, where she voiced the character and featured on many classic songs.

Beyonce also released an album tied to the movie that same year called The Lion King: The Gift.

Fans have been calling out for new music, with Beyoncé featuring on the remix of the 2020 TikTok hit “Savage”, but a new album has yet to be seen!

Celebrating all this new #Beyoncé content by listening to self titled. pic.twitter.com/jrXhZqQD0q — Nikki 🐝 (@Nikki_0752) August 10, 2021

However, the star’s told Harper’s Bazaar it can take her months to find the right sounds but that “there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing” she feels in a recording studio.

Beyoncé stated:

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half”

“Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies”

“Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio”

“After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Keep your eyes peeled!!