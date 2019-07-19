Ariana Grande fans are being warned security is being ramped up for her gigs in the 3Arena in Dublin this September.

The 3Arena is calling on fans to take extra precautions before the Dublin show on September 22, 23 and 25.

Ticket holders will be allowed to carry only one plastic bag — which must be completely transparent.

No cameras or recording equipment will be allowed while any medically necessary items will be subject to a security inspection.

Earlier this week, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Hashem Abedi was extradited from Libya to the UK to face charges in connection with the terror attack in which 22 people died.