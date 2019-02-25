Singer Ariana Grande has added a third Dublin date to her Sweetener World Tour.
The extra show comes due to phenomenal demand as the previous two concerts sold out.
She will now play the 3Arena on September 22, 23 and 25.
Tickets for the September 25 gig go on sale this Friday at 9am.
Tickets are priced from €82.
Yesterday, the star asked fans attending her tour to use clear bags for their belongings when entering the venues due to security.
The high security follows an attack at the Manchester Arena following one of her concerts which left 23 people dead on May 22, 2017.
Grande returned to play the One Love Manchester benefit concert two weeks later, raising millions for the injured and bereaved.