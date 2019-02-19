All Together Now organisers have revealed their hotly anticipated 2019 line-up.

Joining The National is legendary art rocker Patti Smith along with indie-dance heroes Hot Chip.

Father John Misty, Damon Albarn’s The Good, The Bad & The Queen, Neneh Cherry, Leftfield (DJ) and John Hopkins round out the headliners.

Irish acts added to the bill include Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze, The Murder Capital and Ships.

The full line-up can be viewed here.

This year’s festival takes place at Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford from Friday, August 2nd to Sunday, August 4th.

Ticket prices start at €208 with strictly limited family passes available.

