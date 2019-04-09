British pop group All Saints are coming to Dublin this summer to play their only Irish show as headliners of Bulmers Live at Leopardstown.

Nicole and Natalie Appleton, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis have sold 12 million albums prior to their hiatus and have since reformed.

Other performers announced for the festival include US rapper Coolio, The Stunning, HamsandwhicH, The Blizzard, and Bay City Rollers.

Tickets range in price from €17 for advanced entrance to €70 for The Pavilion Party – a reserved table in the Pavilion or The Panoramic Suite with views overlooking the finishing straight, where you can enjoy banqueting buffet style dining. They are available here.

June 6 – HamsandwicH

June 13 – Coolio

June 20 – The Blizzards

July 11 – The Stunning

July 18 – Bulmers Carnival Night

July 25 – Something Happens

August 8 – Bay City Rollers

August 15 – All Saints