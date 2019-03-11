“bridges to burn, tables to turn, work hard while you’re young till’ you crash and you burn”

Drummer, producer and rapper Alex Gough from Waterford released confidant track Breakfast last month.

But, what’s the track all about? “It’s actually a story. The first verse is like the morning after being out the night before. It’s contemplative, introspective as you eat your breakfast. The second verse is actually on the night. The hook is kinda like ‘just do what you want, answer to no one’”.

We’re loving this one.

Alex’s debut gig takes place on April 7th, supporting Backroad Smokers Club in Cork.

